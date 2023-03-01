Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shimano Stock Performance

SMNNY stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.55.

About Shimano

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

