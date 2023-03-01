Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shimano Stock Performance
SMNNY stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Shimano has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.55.
About Shimano
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shimano (SMNNY)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.