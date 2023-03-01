Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.72 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

