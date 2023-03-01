Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.84) to GBX 90 ($1.09) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Trading Up 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:RYCEY opened at $1.72 on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.