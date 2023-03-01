Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) PT Raised to C$37.00 at TD Securities

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QBCRF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Quebecor Stock Performance

Quebecor stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $26.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

