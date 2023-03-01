Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) PT Raised to C$5.00

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PAZRF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

PAZRF opened at $3.51 on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $4.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

