Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to C$86.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Onex Stock Performance

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.43. Onex has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $68.06.

Onex Company Profile

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the following segments: Investing, Asset and Wealth Management. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the activities provided to private and public equity, and credit investing platforms.

