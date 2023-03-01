INmune Bio (INMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

INmune Bio Price Performance

INMB stock opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.67 and a quick ratio of 9.67. INmune Bio has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $10.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INmune Bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 42,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of INmune Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc Is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing new immunotherapies that reprograms the immune system to fight cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its products include pipeline, INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer and TRD, and LIVNate. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

