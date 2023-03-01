EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EYPT stock opened at $3.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several analysts have commented on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics that treat eye disorders. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

