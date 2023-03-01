Patterson Companies (PDCO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Patterson Companies has set its FY23 guidance at $2.25-2.35 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $2.25-$2.35 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Patterson Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 51.23%.

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Further Reading

