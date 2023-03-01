Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $2.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

In other Selecta Biosciences news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 27,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $31,184.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,419.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 38,511 shares of company stock worth $44,422 in the last three months. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,690,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 521,993 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 121,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 88,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,490,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,014,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,790,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 80,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

