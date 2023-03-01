Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Issued By DA Davidson

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $145.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $148.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,542,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,438,000 after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 31,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,950,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

