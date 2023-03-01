CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) vs. electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Head-To-Head Survey

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -283.41% -72.36% -59.64% CONMED -7.71% 11.39% 3.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares electroCore and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $5.45 million 2.92 -$17.22 million ($4.65) -0.72 CONMED $1.05 billion 2.81 -$80.58 million ($2.84) -33.87

Risk & Volatility

electroCore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than electroCore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

electroCore has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for electroCore and CONMED, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00 CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A

electroCore currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential downside of 55.22%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than CONMED.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.8% of electroCore shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of electroCore shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

electroCore beats CONMED on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc. engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P. Errico, Steven M. Mendez, Peter S. Staats and Thomas J. Errico in September 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

