QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) vs. Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Head to Head Contrast

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sparta Commercial Services and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.35, suggesting a potential upside of 40.00%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services -1,693.75% N/A -21,330.37% QuoteMedia 2.76% -35.74% 7.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services $250,000.00 18.29 -$8.99 million ($0.28) -0.75 QuoteMedia $15.17 million 1.49 $210,000.00 N/A N/A

QuoteMedia has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats Sparta Commercial Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that offers publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line consists of Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

