Contrasting Avantax (AVTA) and Its Peers

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Avantax to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% Avantax Competitors -43.41% 3.69% -0.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax’s rivals have a beta of 6.29, indicating that their average stock price is 529% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avantax and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avantax Competitors 271 1206 1757 67 2.49

Avantax currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.42%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 26.17%. Given Avantax’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avantax and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million $420.25 million 3.28 Avantax Competitors $3.80 billion $643.27 million -1.32

Avantax’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Avantax. Avantax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Avantax beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

