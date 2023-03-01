Analyzing Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPAR) and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) and Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and Catalyst Partners Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A Catalyst Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $7.48 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Catalyst Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and Catalyst Partners Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.33%. Given CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is more favorable than Catalyst Partners Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and Catalyst Partners Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -1.58% Catalyst Partners Acquisition N/A -306.06% 8.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

(Get Rating)

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.