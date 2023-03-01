Analyzing Gentera (CMPRF) and Its Peers

Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gentera to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Gentera pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 96.9%. Gentera pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business Services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 560.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Gentera is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Gentera and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentera N/A N/A N/A Gentera Competitors -2.82% -15.50% -0.13%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gentera N/A N/A 0.58 Gentera Competitors $1.08 billion $74.12 million 1,062.52

This table compares Gentera and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gentera’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gentera. Gentera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gentera and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gentera Competitors 740 3854 5974 103 2.51

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 18.12%. Given Gentera’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gentera has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of Gentera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gentera beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers individual and group insurance, debtor's life, and general protection insurances; savings products; credits; and transaction channels. It serves textiles, food, livestock, agriculture, fishing, industry, and services sectors. The company was formerly known as Financiera Compartamos, S.A. B. de C. V. Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1990 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

