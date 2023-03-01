Head to Head Comparison: Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) versus Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN)

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Rating) and Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cybin and Trinity Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cybin 0 0 0 0 N/A Trinity Capital 0 4 1 0 2.20

Trinity Capital has a consensus price target of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 17.23%. Given Trinity Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trinity Capital is more favorable than Cybin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cybin N/A N/A N/A Trinity Capital 20.63% 13.37% 5.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cybin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Trinity Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cybin $680,000.00 122.37 -$24.42 million ($0.24) -2.33 Trinity Capital $82.19 million 5.71 $132.32 million $0.89 15.00

Trinity Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Cybin. Cybin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trinity Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trinity Capital beats Cybin on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cybin

(Get Rating)

Cybin Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products. The Natures Journey segment focuses on non-psychedelic medical mushroom nutraceutical products. The company offers its products through various form factors, such as capsules, powders, and effervescent tablets. Cybin Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Rating)

Trinity Capital Inc. is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc. was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

