Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $49.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 206,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

