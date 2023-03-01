Analyzing NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) & Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NerdWallet and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NerdWallet 0 1 4 0 2.80 Brightcove 0 0 1 0 3.00

NerdWallet presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.64%. Brightcove has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.22%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than NerdWallet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

31.2% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Brightcove shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NerdWallet and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NerdWallet -1.89% -5.94% -4.29% Brightcove -4.27% -3.63% -1.62%

Volatility and Risk

NerdWallet has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NerdWallet and Brightcove’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NerdWallet $538.90 million 2.85 -$10.20 million ($0.17) -121.41 Brightcove $211.01 million 1.08 -$9.02 million ($0.22) -24.41

Brightcove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason in August 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

