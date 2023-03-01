The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives $280.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

SWGAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of The Swatch Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander started coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Swatch Group from CHF 350 to CHF 340 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Swatch Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of The Swatch Group stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

