Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives $87.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.64.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CHD opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

