Nordic American Tankers Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,861 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 4,404 call options.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $857.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.25.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.54%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

NAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

