Analysts Set Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Target Price at $31.06

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.06.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

VRNS opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.88. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.58 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,368,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,690,000 after purchasing an additional 76,109 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 311,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,179 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 992,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,768,000 after acquiring an additional 60,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

