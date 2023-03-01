Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $140.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on SAUHY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 153 to CHF 147 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Straumann from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Straumann Stock Performance

Straumann stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Straumann has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

