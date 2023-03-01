Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a report released on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.

Revolve Group stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.65. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $20.17 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.41 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

