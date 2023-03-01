Analysts Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target at $76.00

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.
PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR to $97.33 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $7,729,295.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,192,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,675 shares of company stock worth $11,461,275 in the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR
PACCAR Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $72.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.93.
Shares of PACCAR are going to split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.