Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives $69.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.67.

BDRBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Trading Up 1.8 %

BDRBF stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.