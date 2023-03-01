Brokerages Set Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) PT at $47.40

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LUV shares. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after buying an additional 638,015 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $399,914,000 after purchasing an additional 285,836 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

