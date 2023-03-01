DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $1,397.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,397.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DSV A/S from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get DSV A/S alerts:

DSV A/S Stock Performance

Shares of DSDVY stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.38. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About DSV A/S

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.