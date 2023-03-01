Analysts Set Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Price Target at $103.83

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.64. Denbury has a 1-year low of $56.59 and a 1-year high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denbury will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Denbury by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

