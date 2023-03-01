Brokerages Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) PT at $100.30

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $112.28 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.75%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,742 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after buying an additional 1,458,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,716,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,103,839,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $592,208,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $523,425,000 after acquiring an additional 453,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

