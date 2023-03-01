Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $11.01 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.66.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Marqeta from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Marqeta Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.