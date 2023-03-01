Analysts Set monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT at $174.31

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.31.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get monday.com alerts:

Institutional Trading of monday.com

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in monday.com by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in monday.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $154.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.33. monday.com has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $192.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About monday.com

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.