Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $33.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Range Resources has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,865 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $7,059,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Range Resources by 1,102.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 151,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 139,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

