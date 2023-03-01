Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 109.63% from the stock’s previous close.
DYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.
Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $12.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a market cap of $671.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.23.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
