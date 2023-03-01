Truist Financial Lowers Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target to $22.00

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of ATSG opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,534,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,002,000 after buying an additional 108,581 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 321,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 42,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

