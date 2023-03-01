Citigroup Boosts Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $19.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Bandwidth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.44.

BAND opened at $15.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $402.59 million, a P/E ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

