StockNews.com Lowers Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Buy

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Barrett Business Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBSI opened at $95.98 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $668.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.01.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 7,355.4% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 112,806 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth about $7,361,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 725.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.