Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,900.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,524.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,303.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2,037.25. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,548.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Booking will post 122.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

