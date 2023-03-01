StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of Cemtrex from $8.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Cemtrex Trading Up 6.2 %

CETX opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.16. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 77.83% and a negative net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cemtrex will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers technologies for IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to customers.

