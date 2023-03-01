StockNews.com Upgrades Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to “Buy”

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $26.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.88 million, a P/E ratio of -35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $26,093.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,164,816.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $26,093.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,164,816.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,096 shares of company stock worth $5,220,146 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

