CLSA Upgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Outperform

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.40. CLSA’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $6.29 on Monday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $437.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Baozun had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.60 million. Analysts forecast that Baozun will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baozun by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 689,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,661,000. 31.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

