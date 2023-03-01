Rent-A-Center, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Rent-A-Center in a report released on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Rent-A-Center’s current full-year earnings is $2.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RCII. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.82. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $990.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.45 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 53.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

