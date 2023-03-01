Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
