Climb Global Solutions (CLMB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Climb Global Solutions to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $178.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. Climb Global Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Climb Global Solutions, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

