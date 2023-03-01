Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $214.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.26 and its 200-day moving average is $174.87. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

