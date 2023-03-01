Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONCY stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

