Ultralife (ULBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd.

Ultralife Price Performance

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,996 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $83,144.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 895,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,978.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 28,600 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $117,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 943,649 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,887,833.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 89,770 shares of company stock valued at $362,908. Insiders own 40.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

