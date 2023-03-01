Ultralife (ULBI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ultralife Price Performance
Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ultralife
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ultralife (ULBI)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.