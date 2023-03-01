Big Lots (BIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts expect Big Lots to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BIG opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Big Lots by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 614.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

