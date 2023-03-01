Elastic (ESTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Stock Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average is $63.99. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Elastic to $96.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,765,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $213,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,765,437.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.