GMS (GMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 35.76%. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.93.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other GMS news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in GMS by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GMS by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

