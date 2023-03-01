Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance
TSE ONC opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.06. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.06 and a 52-week high of C$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 10.42.
About Oncolytics Biotech
