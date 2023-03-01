Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

TSE ONC opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.06. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of C$1.06 and a 52-week high of C$3.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 10.42.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

